Regine Velasquez belts out 'It's Christmas All Over the World'

MANILA – Regine Velasquez showed off her vocal prowess when belted out “It’s Christmas All Over the World” on Sunday.

The song number of Asia’s Songbird was part of this year’s ABS-CBN Christmas Special dubbed “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya.”

While donning an elegant blue gown, Velasquez sparkled on stage even more when she effortlessly hit all the high notes of the Sheena Easton original.

The Koro Jesu choir joined Velasquez during the said performance.

The ABS-CBN Christmas special comes after the successive challenges that hounded ABS-CBN: its franchise denial by the Duterte administration, which caused the retrenchment of thousands of workers, on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which featured holiday-themed performances from Kapamilya artists, streamed live on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and iWant TFC.