Premiere of new Filipino BL series 'Win Jaime’s Heart' delayed

MANILA - The pilot episode of the new BL series “Win Jaime’s Heart” has been delayed by a day due to complications in post-production.

Originally set to debut on December 20, the online show has rescheduled its premiere to December 21 at 7 p.m.

“We’re very sad that we had to push back the premiere,” said producer Sanny Villafranca. “But even though everyone on my team did their best to finish the pilot on time, it just didn’t work out.”

“Win Jaime’s Heart” follows a budding vlogger and podcaster Winston who offers to help one of his female friends Heart to find love — only to find himself caught up in a confusing web of romance. This is where Jaime comes in, a singer-songwriter who bounces back from heartbreak by writing songs about it.

This six-episode web series stars Matthew Francisco as Winston, Allison Asistio as Jaime, and Ramona Vega as Heart.

Prior to this project, Francisco has already appeared in many ABS-CBN shows such as “A Love to Last,” “Till I Met You” and the long-running drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya.” When he isn’t acting, Francisco works as a commercial model.



Meanwhile, Asistio is no stranger to acting after having played roles in the stage plays “Ibong Adarna” and “King Arthur.”

As for Vega, she is a Star Magic talent who has appeared in several music videos including Rayt Carreon’s “Ano Bang Meron” and I Belong to the Zoo’s “Balita.”

“Win Jaime’s Heart” was first introduced to viewers via a trailer that premiered on Sanny Istudyo TV’s YouTube channel this month.

It is the first one of its kind in the local scene as it is helmed by a female director, Zyril Nics Bundoc.

Related video: