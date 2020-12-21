Netflix to stream popular rom-com BL web series 'Gaya sa Pelikula'

MANILA – The popular Filipino romantic comedy BL web series “Gaya sa Pelikula” (GSP) will soon join the roster of local content that can be seen on Netflix.

The streaming platform announced on Monday that the show created and written by Juan Miguel Severo will become available on January 7.

“I’m so happy that 'GSP' will soon be on Netflix and that the series can now find new viewers through the service. As someone who binges Netflix shows, it means so much to me just to see our title on that iconic interface,” said Severo.

“I’m beyond grateful and excited that Netflix has given us the opportunity to share our own little love letter to everyone who wants to love and be loved with no inhibitions,” added director JP Habac.

Meanwhile, executive producer Quark Henares said: “Once in a blue moon something special will really come along so full of love and camaraderie that audiences can’t help but feel that love ooze out of that project. 'GSP' is one of those projects, and I am so grateful, happy and honored that we get to share that magic on Netflix.”

Based on its official synopsis provided by Netflix, “Gaya sa Pelikula” follows the story of 19-year-old Karl as he takes on jobs online to earn enough money to pay the rent after he was forced by his parents to move into his uncle’s condo unit and live independently.

But when one of his major clients goes missing in action, an opportunity presents itself. His neighbor, the mysterious Vlad, gets himself in a sticky situation hiding from his own family and proposes that they become housemates for the rest of the semester break in exchange for cash.

“Gaya sa Pelikula” stars Paolo Pangilinan as Karl and Ian Pangilinan as Vlad.

“I am incredibly grateful for this milestone thanks to Netflix. May this be one of many Filipino queer stories on this service. Padayon,” said Paolo.

Ian shares the same excitement saying he just used to daydream about it, but now it’s a reality.

“We’re on Netfliiiix!!!!" he exclaimed.

The series will be available across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

