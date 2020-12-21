FIRST LOOK: Andrea Brillantes as blind teen, Francine Diaz as rebel daughter in ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba’

Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz lead the cast of the inspirational series ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Andrea Brillantes portrays a blind teen looking for her mother, while Francine Diaz plays a rebellious daughter in “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” as seen in the first glimpse of the inspirational series released on Sunday.

Scenes from the upcoming drama were shown as Angeline Quinto performed the title theme song by Fr. Manoling J. Francisco, during the digital pre-show of ABS-CBN’s 2020 Christmas special.

Quinto is also a cast member of the series.

The lead roles of Brillantes and Diaz are a notable departure from their breakout roles in the afternoon hit “Kadenang Ginto,” as the scheming Marga and the innocent Cassie, respectively.

The reel also hinted at roles of other cast members, with screen veteran Eula Valdez as a spiritual healer who tries to help Brillantes’ character, and acclaimed actress Sylvia Sanchez as a mentally challenged street dweller.

The cast “Huwag Kang Mangamba” also includes Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, Soliman Cruz, RK Bagatsing, Paolo Gumabao, and Matty Juniosa.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is billed as the latest in ABS-CBN’s tradition of offering inspirational stories, in the same vein as “May Bukas Pa,” “100 Days to Heaven,” and “Starla.”

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” is scheduled for release in early 2021, and will be accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

