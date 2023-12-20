Will ‘The Missing’ make it to the Oscars shortlist?

(From left) Dan Villegas, executive producer; Carlo Joseph Papa, director; Gio Gahol, actor; and Geo Lomuntad, executive producer

MANILA -- ABS-CBN News caught up with the team behind "Iti Mapukpukaw" or "The Missing," the Cinemalaya 2023's best film and the official entry of the Philippines to the 96th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film, at its screening in Greenbelt 3 in Makati City, Tuesday night.



The film’s director Carl Joseph Papa just got back from Los Angeles where he witnessed how the film is slowly getting the buzz from film critics, movie reviewers, foreign press and more.

"Kinakabahan ako. We went there, maganda ang reception, even sa social media people are talking about it. Good to great reviews from critics abroad. Napre-predict din kami na masho-shortlist by other people, there’s a chance. Even our publicist said, there’s a 50-50 chance na we’ll get it," Papa said.



"We are hoping for the best pero hopefully may maagang pamasko sa atin," Dan Villegas, one of the executive producers of the film, added.



Gio Gahol, one of the actors in the animated film, expressed his gratitude that the movie has gone this far, after winning in Cinemalaya. "We’re finally in the list of predictions’ by Variety. I think that’s a first," he said,



The shortlist results will be announced on December 21 PST (December 22 Philippine time).



From 80 entries from different parts of the world, only 15 films will make the shortlist, which will then be cut to the final five.



If "Iti Mapukpukaw" makes it to the shortlist, Papa and the whole team will need to fly back to Los Angeles and do more lobbying for the film to get the buzz and recognition from the voting committee.



