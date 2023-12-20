WATCH: Star-studded music video for 'Biyaya ng Pasko'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Music released the music video of the Christmas song "Biyaya ng Pasko."

Directed by Icko Gonzalez, the almost five-minute video is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

The song was performed by Erik Santos, Angela Ken, Trisha Denise, Cesca, Khimo Gumatay, N. Arnel De Pano, Carla Martinez, Tricia Amper-Jimenez, Reuben Laurente, Dennis and Charmaine Campañer, James Reyes, JDP Jack D'Preacher, Ava Canaceli, Rhea Rodriguez, Shekinah Gram, Ivy Catucod, Joseph Manalo, Faith Manalo, Basti Santos, Hugo Zaccheo Funtanares, Zia Layug, Rei Tacsay, and Manalo.

"Biyaya ng Pasko" was composed by Jonathan Manalo and arranged by Tommy Katigbak. It was produced by Reverb Worship and Star Music.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC