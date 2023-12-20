Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- After her successful concert "Regine Rocks," OPM veteran Regine Velasquez has expressed her gratitude to her family for giving her all the support.

Aside from her sister Cacai Mitra, who was the co-director and producer of the concert, Velasquez also thanked her husband, Ogie Alcasid for training her.

Before Alcasid, Velasquez was trained by her father Gerardo Velasquez, fondly called "Mang Gerry," who passed away in 2014.

"Ai syempre malaki ang pasalamat ko sa asawa ko, kasi alam mo nung nawala talaga si Mang Gerry, siya 'yung pumalit eh. Siya 'yung nagti-train talaga sa akin. Ginigising ako ng maaga para maglakad kami. Siya 'yung magvo-vocalize sa akin. Thank you also to Teacher Annie kasi pinadalhan niya ako ng recorded to warm up. And to my sister Diane for asking," Velasquez said.

"Kasi alam mo since I am older now, it's really harder for me to perform. Siyempre ganun talaga 'yon, even the way I sing it's harder for me. Pero my whole family, my husband, my mom, my brother nakasuporta sa akin and my three sisters they're so involved the whole time and of course hindi ko pwedeng kalimutan 'yung aking brother-in-law. Sobra talaga 'yung, 'Reg, okay ka pa? Okay ba 'yung arrangement? Ano ang gusto mo?' Yung

grabe ang alalay nila. 'Yung suporta kasi laging nandiyan. Pero 'yung inaalalayan ka from Day 1 hanggang matapos ay iba 'yon. Kasi alam nila na I'm not the same. Siyempre ganun talaga 'yon as you get older, it's

normal. But I am just so blessed, I feel happy that I have my whole family to support me," she added.

