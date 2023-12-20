Rachel Alejandro gets interview to become a US citizen

Photo from Rachel Alejandro's Facebook page

After two decades of being a US permanent resident, singer-actress Rachel Alejandro is now closer to her dream of finally becoming a US citizen.

On her social media post on Wednesday, Alejandro said that she already got an interview appointment for her American citizenship.

According to the singer-actress, it was only last year when she started making a life in New York with her husband Carlos Santamaria.

Aside from performing in concerts, Alejandro, 39, also works as an actress and commercial model.

"I just got an appointment to interview for my US citizenship! I’ve been a US permanent resident for the last 20 years but it wasn’t until the pandemic that the word 'permanent' actually became more true. It was just early last year that I actually began making a life in NYC with the hubby, performing in concerts, auditioning and booking some work as an actress and commercial model," she said.

"It has taken me 2 decades to get here. In two months, I will be 50. Some might say that’s too late to be starting a career from the bottom. But as Michelle Yeoh said in her Best Actress Award acceptance speech at the Oscars: 'For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams... dream big, and dreams do come true. And ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up.' I am a proud Pinay and I fully intend to be a dual citizen but the American dream still beckons," Alejandro said.

Having joined showbiz at age 12, Alejandro has a storied music career with enduring hits like “Paalam Na,” “Nakapagtataka,” and “Mr. Kupido,” among others.

Last year, Alejandro returned to Manila and staged a comeback concert with her dad, OPM icon Hajji Alejandro.





