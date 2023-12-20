Piolo Pascual to kick off TFC's 30th year with Dubai event

MANILA -- Actor Piolo Pascual is set to kick off the 30th anniversary celebration of The Filipino Channel (TFC) in Dubai in February.

In addition to the Dubai event, Pascual also announced his upcoming participation in TFC's "Barrio Fiesta" in London scheduled for July next year.

This event will bring together Filipino expatriates and fans, promising a memorable experience filled with music, entertainment, and a celebration of Filipino culture.

Pascual expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of TFC viewers and fans, acknowledging their role in the channel's continued success.

“I'm going to Dubai in February and Barrio Fiesta in London in July to celebrate the 30th year of TFC. I'm so excited because finally we are back and a lot of Kapamilyas are anticipating from the Middle East, sa UK. Nakakatawa after 'ASAP in Milan,' we are back in the grind. Iba pa din 'yung makita in person 'yung mga kapamilya mo and assure them that we are around,” Pascual told ABS-CBN News.

Pascual will be joined by the love team of Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz and other stars.

Barrio Fiesta Dubai will be held in Zabeel Park Gate 5 on February 10, 2024.

Pascual, who will be starring in the Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Mallari," has been working non-stop this year and shows no signs of slowing down in 2024.

He has been actively involved in various projects, including movies, television shows, and music this year. Looking ahead to 2024, Pascual has already announced his involvement in the upcoming series “Pamilya Sagrado” under Dreamscape Entertainment.

“I'm not in a liberty to disclose yet but definitely Kyle (Echarri). Fraternity, brotherhood, something new. When they pitched it to me, I was likem sigurado ba kayo? Its about time to do something... hindi naman siya mature, but in a sense something na father and son and brotherhood. It's gonna be fun kasi 'yung wish list ko na makatrabaho mga artista andito rin," he added.

Despite the demanding nature of the industry, Pascual remains dedicated to prioritizing his health this 2024.

When asked about his New Year’s resolution, Pascual said: "I haven’t thought about it. I’ve been working so hard this year, I never thought I’d be busy. So next year siguro I'm really excited to be able to work so carry on and just to find something that is worthwhile. If there’s anything I'm hoping and wishing for 'yung sana deri-diretso lang 'yung ABS and as to where they gonna take us. I'm just really excited after the Christmas Special.”

To end 2023, Pascual is headlining the New Year's Eve countdown of Okada Manila in Pasay.

“I’ll be doing the New Year’s countdown for the first time. Usually I go on a vacation just to really reset and just to prepare for the coming year," he said.

Pascual is also expected to make a movie in 2024.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC