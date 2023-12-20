Watch more News on iWantTFC

A family of ducks takes flight to experience the magic and excitement of discovery In the original animated comedy “Migration.”

Universal Pictures' latest animation film was written by Mike White, creator of the HBO series "The White Lotus."

"Migration" imparts a sweet message about expanding one's horizons and helping loved ones find the joy that make their hearts fly.

Kumail Nanjiani plays Mack, the careful dad who wants to keep his children safe in a cozy but small pond. Turns out, the Marvel star and comedian has the same cautious nature as his character.

"I find it very challenging to leave my comfort zone in my normal life," he said when asked how he related to his character. "With work, I like to challenge myself and try new things and I get excited by that, but in my life I don't even ride roller coasters."

Elizabeth Banks is Pam, Mack’s wife, who supports their children’s wish to explore the world after meeting fellow ducks who are embarking on their annual migration.

Mack’s older brother Dan is played by Danny DeVito. He reluctantly tags along but soon finds himself swept up in the family’s adventure.

Nanjiani shared that they worked on the movie for six years.

Asked of his experience, he said: "With an animated movie like this, a year in is when you figure it out, so you have a lot more time. The challenge though is that you don't have someone acting with you. In a live action movie, you have another actor there. They kind of like carry you through it."

"In an animated movie, you kind of generate all that yourself. So that's a little bit challenging and exhausting," Nanjiani added.

Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key also lend their voices as the funny feathered characters that the family meets when they stop over in New York.