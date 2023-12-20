Photo from Mariah Carey's Instagram account.

International pop superstar Mariah Carey's holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

This is the 13th week that "All I Want for Christmas Is You" topped the chart since its release in 1994.

It is also the fifth straight year that it went to No. 1 since its first peak in 2019.

Ahead of Christmas Day, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" drew 42.2 million streams, 26.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 8,000 downloads, based on figures by Luminate.

"Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" fell to the second spot followed by other holiday songs "Jingle Bell Rock," "Last Christmas," and "A Holly Jolly Christmas."

Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" took the sixth spot followed by "It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year," and "Sleigh Ride."

The TikTok hit "Greedy" by Tate McRae is at No. 9, with "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow!" completing the Top 10.

