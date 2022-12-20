WATCH: AC Bonifacio tries snowboarding in Japan

Kapamilya artist AC Bonifacio is taking some time off of her showbiz schedule for a quick vacation just before the holidays.

As seen in her Instagram page, Bonifacio is currently enjoying the cold weather in Japan.

For the first part of her trip, Bonifacio explored capital Tokyo.

Currently, she is at Niseko, which is a popular destination in Hokkaido for people who want to have a white Christmas.

Aside from sight-seeing, Bonifacio also tried snowboarding in Japan.

Bonifacio, who recently turned 20, started her career in showbiz after joining ABS-CBN's dance competition "Dance Kids."

A Star Magic artist, she was part of this year's Star Magic US tour. She also starred in musical series "Lyric and Beat" with Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin.

Last year, Bonifacio was launched by Star Magic Records with her single “Fool No Mo.”