MANILA -- Comedy superstar Vice Ganda held a successful motorcade in Manila on Monday to promote his movie "Partners in Crime" with Ivana Alawi.

The Manila motorcade started at Chinese General Hospital and ended on Tabora Street.

On Instagram, Vice Ganda thanked Manileños who waited and showed their love as he uploaded photos from the event.

"Maraming maraming salamat sa mga kapitbahay ko at sa lahat ng mga Manileño na nag-abang, kumaway, sumigaw, nag i love you at ngumiti sakin kanina sa #PartnersInCrime motorcade. Nakakagalak as ennnnn! Merry Christmas! I love you!," Ganda captioned his post.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, "Partners in Crime" follows the story of Jack (Ganda) and Barbara (Alawi), former "partners" who meet each other again before figuring in a crime.

The film is one of the two MMFF entries of Star Cinema along with Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria's movie “Labyu With An Accent.”

This year's Parade of Stars will be hosted by the local government of Quezon City, and will start from Welcome Rotonda-Quezon Avenue to Quezon Memorial Circle at 2 p.m. on December 21.

Related video: