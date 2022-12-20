Photo from Ronnie Alonte's Instagram page

MANILA – Ronnie Alonte gushed about working with screen veteran Joey de Leon, who is his co-star in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie “My Teacher.”

“Actually classmate namin si Tito Joey dun. Nung una natatakot kami kasi si Tito Joey iconic na eh. Legend na 'yun eh,” he said in a press conference as cited by Push.

“Pero the way siya makipag-usap sa amin, grabe talaga. Tinuturuan niya kami kung paano sa buhay tapos may halong joke, patawa, so ang gaan kasama," he added.

Alonte said he appreciates how De Leon made everything light amid the dramatic scenes in the movie.

"Kunwari medyo dramang drama na 'yung script, lagi siyang may binabato sa dulo na, ‘Kailangan ko magpatawa dito. Ito 'yung punchiline ko. Ayaw kong maramdaman ng tao na drama ito, malungkot ito. Gusto ko lagi may pambawi sa dulo.’ So 'yun 'yun. Ang galing,” he said.

For Alonte, it is a wonderful opportunity that he got to be part of another MMFF entry years after "Seklusyon."

"Kasi nag-MMFF ako before 2016 ata sa ‘Seklusyon.’ After nun, wala na hindi na nasundan. And ngayon happy kami na after pandemic balik-sinehan pagkatapos ng kulong ng mga tao. Excited kami na makita 'yung mga tao na excited,” he said.

Another thing that made working on “My Teacher” a more memorable experience is the fact that this is his first MMFF movie with his real-life girlfriend Loisa Andalio.

“Sobrang saya kasi ito 'yung first na pagsasama namin ni Loisa sa isang Metro Manila Film Fest after pandemic and 'yung role is parang secondary or bida talaga and kasama namin si Tito Joey and Ms. Toni (Gonzaga)," he said.

Aside from “My Teacher,” the other MMFF 2022 official entries are: "Labyu with An Accent," "Partners in Crime," "Deleter," "Nananahimik ang Gabi," "Family Matters," "Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told," and "My Father, Myself."

