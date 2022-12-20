LOOK: Margot Robbie brings Barbie to life in new teaser

Screenshot from Warner Bros. Pictures' YouTube channel.

Australian actress Margot Robbie brought Barbie to life in the new teaser trailer released over the weekend.

In the clip, Robbie arrived to mark the end of dolls being babies and girls crashing their old toys.

The "Barbie" live-action film is set to be released on July 21, 2023, and will be directed by Greta Gerwig, who helmed the Oscar-nominated "Lady Bird" (2017) and "Little Women" (2019).

Hollywood trade magazine Variety earlier revealed that "Sex Education" stars Ncuti Gawa, Connor Swindells, and Emma Mackey will also be part of the film.

The cast also includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and Simu Liu.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: