MANILA – Philippine entertainment continues to blaze through the international scene via various digital platforms as Prime Video announced its first-ever Filipino Amazon original movie.

Content creative company The IdeaFirst Company revealed Tuesday that John Arcilla and Eugene Domingo will banner “Ten Little Mistresses (Sampung Mga Kerida)" under the direction of Jun Robles Lana.

The movie, which will be streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video, is a murder-mystery comedy which will also star Christian Bables, Pokwang, Arci Munoz, and Carmi Martin.

Agot Isidro, Kris Bernal, Sharlene San Pedro, Adrianna So, Kate Alejandrino, Iana Bernardez, and Donna Cariaga will also be part of the project.

“Too much love will kill you? Mukhang ganun na nga. Ito na ang unang pasilip sa ating first ever Filipino Amazon Original Movie. May murder, may drama, at puno ng kapana-panabik na eksena,” Prime Video Philippines teased.

“Ten Little Mistresses” follows the story of a widowed billionaire, Valentin Esposo, and his 10 women, who fight each other to become his legal wife. But when Valentin suddenly turns up dead, all 10 women end up being prime suspects.

They now have to prove their innocence and unmask the real killer.

The comedy film will be available on Prime Video in the Philippines and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on February 15, 2023.

