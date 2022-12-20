Watch more News on iWantTFC

The new season of 'Emily in Paris' has romantic entanglements aplenty but it also features a trio of strong young women.

Lily Collins returns to her role as the titular Emily who is trying to find her footing in a new country.

"This season we get to explore the other characters and the other actors' trajectories with Emily but also without, which was really exciting for me as a viewer and also as a producer in the show," Collins said. "You get to see Emily more rooted in her new French culture and friends more so than other seasons."

Emily's best friend Mindy, a singer, is played by Ashley Park.

Park, a talented performer in her own right, shared how the show impacted her confidence and skill as a singer.

"It's such a gift that a performance that I do, it can be technically done in a certain way on-screen, and I mean, the fact that my grandma can watch me perform from her screen instead of having to buy a ticket to New York. And if I did the math, I can probably do eight shows a week live for the rest of my life, maybe four shows a day, and never, ever, ever reached the amount of people that I can. But it also puts a responsibility on me to really put thought and care into each performance because I never get to touch it again after that on-screen," she said.

Co-star Camile Razat says that just like the fans, the show’s cast and crew were also curious and trying to figure out how the season will resolve its storylines.

Razat pointed out, "we only get the script very late in the process and we don't know anything before. There were rumors on the set that said some things, but I didn't believe all the things were true and happening in like one single episode. That is crazy. The only thing I'm gonna say because I don't want to spoil anyone is that you're not ready."

Meanwhile, 'Emily in Paris' leading man Lucas Bravo, who plays dashing French chef Gabriel, previously talked about the impact of the show in his life.

The actor also appeared opposite Julia Roberts in the rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'.

"It feels good when you feel like you have more visibility across the world and it gives you a sense of purpose in the sense that we know that you can spread a bit of awareness for the right things, and I'm going to try to use that with my tiny visibility growing," he said.

"I'm going to try to inform people and make them aware about the important issues of the world, the climate. And I think that’s the purpose."

Gabriel, Camile, and Emily’s romantic saga is further complicated by Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount. Collins and creator-writer-producer Darren Starr handpicked the British actor for the role.

Laviscount shared, "I think it's about 12 pages — Well, three scenes, 12 pages. And I managed to do this self tape within an hour. I sent the tape back and within an hour, I got a phone call from my team saying, 'Darren and Lily want to jump on Zoom call with you tomorrow.' Must have been chatting for about 45 minutes. And all I was thinking in my head was we're gonna have to do these scenes, I’m trying to remember the lines in my head. And then 45 minutes into it, they were like, 'Right, thank you very much.' And I was like, 'Oh, you don't want me to read?' They're like 'No.' I was like, 'Okay, cool. No problem.' I could not remember a thing we spoke about for 45 minutes."

The third season of 'Emily in Paris' starts streaming on Netflix on December 21.