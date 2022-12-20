MANILA – “We hear you.”

The popular rock band Ben&Ben broke its silence after many concertgoers aired their dissatisfaction with what happened during its homecoming concert last December 18 in Paranaque.

Through a statement, the group apologized to their fans over the "stressful experience" they underwent in entering the venue and the show’s security.

“We feel your pain, frustration, and anger,” the statement said.

“While we are grateful that the #BenAndBenHomecoming2022 concert was an unforgettable night of music and emotions shared between the band and Liwanag, we’d like to sincerely apologize to those of you who had a deeply stressful experience with the queuing, the entry into the venue, and the general gaps in the organization of the event.”

Many netizens who attended the jam-packed concert at SMDC Festival Grounds rued the alleged poor security, lack of crowd control, and generally, “bad organization” of the event.

Some fans alleged that several security officials did not validate tickets at the entrance and did not thoroughly check the belongings of the attendees. Over 65,000 fans reportedly attended the “Ben&Ben Homecoming 2022” show.

Ben&Ben assured their fans that they will be more vigilant in the planning and preparation of their future shows to ensure the chaos will not happen anew.

“We are deeply affected by the experiences of those of you who went through so much last Sunday,” the band said. “You deserve only the best. Again, pasensiya na at maraming salamat.”

They also extended their gratitude to the legion of followers for attending their homecoming show which was initially scheduled last September but had to be postponed due to heavy monsoon rains.

The December 18 concert was billed as the band’s “largest show yet” and the members’ way of expressing gratitude to “Liwanag” or their loyal fans for supporting their music through the years.

