Andrew Schimmer’s wife passes away

Photos from Andrew Schimmer's Facebook page

MANILA – Actor Andrew Schimmer painfully announced that his wife, Jho Rovero, passed away Tuesday after being hospitalized for more than a year.

Schimmer uploaded a clip on his Facebook page to share the bad news to netizens. He tearfully revealed that he was filming a game show when he got a call from his wife’s doctor.

According to him, Rovero’s oxygen desaturated and her heart rate started to fall. The actor immediately rushed to the hospital and saw the medical staff trying to revive her.

“Inabutan natin siyang nire-revive ng ating mga doctors and nurses. They did everything they could. Masakit lang. Gusto ko lang ibalita sa inyo,” he said.

He went on to thank everyone who prayed for Rovero, who was brought to the hospital in November 2021 due to hypoxemia. Her illness kept her in the facility for almost a year.

In October 2022, Rovero got a clearance to return home only to get back to the hospital a week after.

“Guys, maraming, maraming salamat sa mga nagdasal, sa mga taong di nakalimot sa amin. Thank you. Ang sakit lang kasi birthday ng bunso namin mamaya. Hindi siya inabutan ng bunso namin,” Schimmer added.

“The Love of my Life…my wife..my best friend.. my partner in everything. Remember your promise, together forever,” he said in another post.

