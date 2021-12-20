Gram (Mond Tanutchai) narrates to White (Gun Atthaphan) how his twin, Black, taught him how to ride a motorcycle. Screenshot from Thai boys' love series "Not Me" episode 2.

MANILA — The Thai boys’ (BL) love series “No Me” continued to be a hot topic in the Philippines after its second episode, which is simulcast on streaming platform iWantTFC every Sunday, trended for a second consecutive week.

The hashtag #NotMeSeriesEP2 was the No. 1 topic on Twitter in the Philippines as the “holy trinity” love team of Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan execute their plan to burn the house of business tycoon Tawi.

LOOK: #NotMeSeriesEP2 is the top trending topic in the Philippines after the premiere of its second episode. PH viewers may watch the series on @iwanttfc | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/JmxbtFLvjT — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) December 19, 2021

Atthaphan plays both roles of twins White and Black, while Jumpol plays Sean, the latter’s friend in a motorcycle gang.

Sean feels like he is losing the old Black and has an argument with the pretender White.

Khumpha (Papang Phromphiriya), meanwhile, asks Sean to apologize to their gangmate and convince him to come back, while Tod (Sing Harit) convinces White to just go with the flow in order to find the culprit behind the attack against Black.

Fans have praised the series for making a bold statement about the recent events in Thailand.

