LOOK: Meryll Soriano, Joem Bascon's son baptized

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Meryll Soriano and Joem Bascon had their son baptized over the weekend.

On social media, Soriano shared snaps taken by Nice Print Photography from their son Gido's christening.

Present at the intimate event were the couple's friends, loved ones and family including the actress' aunt Maricel Soriano.

"Welcome to the Christian world, anak," Soriano wrote in one of her posts.

"Thank you to all the Ninongs and Ninang that made it! And, of course, to our families and Father Roland from Jesus, Lord of Divine Mercy Parish," she wrote in her most recent post.

Soriano first revealed having welcomed her son on New Year’s Day, with a snap of her with Bacson and the baby.

The family photo confirmed then long-standing rumors that Soriano and Bascon have rekindled their romance, a full decade after they ended their first, year-long relationship in 2010.

Soriano also has a 13-year-old son with actor Bernard Palanca.