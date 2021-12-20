Iwa Moto shares heartwarming clip with Jodi Sta. Maria's son Thirdy

MANILA – Followers of Iwa Moto were certainly delighted when they saw the recent social media update of the actress where she accompanied Jodi Sta. Maria’s son Thirdy when he got his COVID-19 vaccine.

Moto shared on Instagram that she and Thirdy share the same fear of injections.

“Mula bata siya tuwing may injection siya at ako ang kasama niya lagi niya hinahawakan kamay ko and vice versa (Pareho kasi kaming takot sa injection),” she began her caption.

“Ngayon malaki na siya when I offered my hand para hawakan niya tinanggihan niya. Nagulat ako kala ko talagang binata na siya at talagang 'di na siya takot,” she added.

Moto, however, could not help but laugh when Thirdy took her hand just a few seconds after rejecting it.

“Biglang na-realize niya na takot pa rin pala siya. Hahaha. Kaya hawak kamay nanaman kaming dalawa. Hahaha,” she said.

Thirdy is Sta. Maria’s son with ex-husband Pampi Lacson, who is now Moto’s long-time partner.

After having forged a close friendship with Sta. Maria, Moto has repeatedly expressed in the past that she considers Thirdy also as her own.

Moto and Lacson have two children, Hiromi Aiko Eve and Caleb Jiro.