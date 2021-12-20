MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon thanked "Darna" leading man Joshua Garcia for helping her with her wardrobe malfunction during the closing number of this year's ABS-CBN Christmas Special, which was aired last December 18.

At the start of the finale, De Leon can be seen beside Joshua Garcia, as they sang "Andito Tayo Para sa Isa't Isa" with the other stars of the Kapamilya network.

At one point, the camera captured de Leon and Garcia talking, while she covered her green cocktail dress with her hands. Before end of the number, the two were seen singing happily with de Leon hugging Garcia from the back.

Netizens, especially the fans of the two, shared screen grabs of the "hug," which circulated online.

De Leon revealed what really happened in a Twitter post.

"Thank you @iamjoshuagarcia for helping me cover my wardrobe malfunction!" she tweeted.

During the ABS-CBN Christmas Special, Kapamilya viewers finally caught a glimpse of de Leon as Darna in the very first teaser of the much-anticipated ABS-CBN adaptation of the Mars Ravelo superhero.

In the short clip, de Leon can be seen in a series of action sequences, with one scene showing Iza Calzado’s as Narda's mother passing on the stone to her as the new Darna.

“Ang pinakamalaking kasalanan daw ay 'yung may kakayahan kang tumulong pero wala ka namang ginawa,” de Leon says in another sequence.

The clip also gave a glimpse of Garcia as de Leon’s leading man Brian, and Janella Salvador as the villain Valentina.

Taping started for the highly anticipated series on November 15, at ABS-CBN’s Hollywood-standard sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The series is produced by the ABS-CBN entertainment unit JRB Creative Production under the helm of award-winning director Chito S. Rono.

