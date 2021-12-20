BTS ad campaign gets Twitter recognition

K-pop group BTS pose for Smart Communication's youth-oriented campaign, which was launched last April. Photo courtesy of Smart

MANILA — Smart Communication's ad campaign featuring K-pop superstars BTS has received recognition from microblogging site Twitter.

The local telco's "Live Your Passion With Purpose" campaign won "Best Use of Video" in this year's Best of Tweets 2021 Southeast Asia, according to a post on Twitter's website.

"Smart Communications decided to spread positivity by encouraging people to pursue their passions and purpose. To do this, @LiveSmart sought the help of K-pop megastars BTS," Twitter said.

"In the end, the campaign generated massive conversations on Twitter, with a 98-percent positive sentiment," the social network added.

The campaign video, set to the tune of BTS' hits "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite," showed the septet at a set that reimagined the Penrose staircase.

Jane Basas, senior vice president and head of consumer wireless business at Smart, previously explained that the video was a metaphor for the "challenges we overcome in our lives."

"Our campaign with BTS really came at a perfect time, and we’re thrilled that both Smart and BTS share the same positive values and hopeful aspirations that resonate with many Filipinos," Basas said, reacting to the Twitter award.

BTS — composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment, which is now named HYBE Corporation.

In August, Smart revealed it tapped rising K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, also under HYBE, as endorsers.