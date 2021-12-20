MANILA -- Surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, the fiancé of actress Andi Eigenmann, has shared a photo of the devastation left by typhoon Odette in the island of Siargao, where their family is based.

On his Instagram Stories post on Monday morning, Alipayo uploaded a photo which shows fallen trees in the area.

The engaged couple also continue to update their followers of the situation in Siargao through Instagram Stories.

"Please keep our island home, and the neighboring islands and provinces and all its people in your prayers. And thank you too for all the help! Just waiting to hear from my fiance and then we will also post more information on sending out help to our island slowly get back on its feet again," part of Eigenmann's post read.

"Our home there isn't just our house. Our home is the island itself. Slowly we will rebuild. Slowly we will get back up again. It is their people that taught me the importance of working together as a community, how kindness and generosity goes along way. How we don't really need to have much to be so happy," added Eigenmann, who is currently in Manila.

Eigenmann and Alipayo earlier turned to social media to ask for prayers after Odette made landfall in Siargao last on Thursday.