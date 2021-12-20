MANILA – Beauty queen and actress Winwyn Marquez surprised a lot of her fans when she revealed on Saturday that she is now in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

Marquez made the announcement during the press conference for her upcoming movie, the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Nelia.”

While she is happy to have shared this good news to the public, Marquez is hoping to keep other personal matters private, including her and her partner’s future plans together.

“I’m happy. Kontento naman ako with my relationship. He is a private person kaya hindi ako makapag-share. Saka gusto ko rin na siyempre may part naman na amin lang. 'Yon lang 'yung sa akin ngayon,” she said in the same event as cited by Push.

“Pero happy ako. Happy kami na we’re blessed of something na I really prayed for. Tapos bliness pa ako ng isa pang baby which is ‘Nelia’ na hindi ko rin naman in-expect na makakapasok [sa MMFF],” she added.

The 2017 Reina Hispano Americana winner also shared how her parents, Joey Marquez and Alma Moreno, reacted to the news that they are going to be grandparents.

“Pati sila excited, sobrang excited. My mom parang gulat na gulat siya. 'Yung daddy ko naman excited na lagi akong makasama. My dad was crying pa nga do’n sa ini-release kong video sa YouTube,” she said.

“Bakit nga ba siya umiiyak? Hindi ko alam kung natakot ba siya o nagulat siya kasi matagal niya na ring ina-ask sa akin at sa partner ko na gusto na niya ng apo. They’re very happy.”