'We will come back home!': 'It's Showtime' hosts perform heartwarming number

MANILA - The hosts of the ABS-CBN noontime program “It’s Showtime” did a heartwarming number on Sunday as part of this year’s ABS-CBN Christmas Special.

Vice Ganda led the Magpasikat inspired segment by singing “From Now On” from the movie “The Greatest Showman.”

In an interview backstage, some of the “It’s Showtime” hosts shared how they felt to still be part of the ABS-CBN Christmas special during a very trying time for the network,

“Hindi nating inakala na mangyayari ito this year. Marami nga ang nagco-comment, meron pa daw bang station ID [or Christmas Special],” said Karylle.

“Pero you know, Christmas traditions, big or small, kasama talaga iyan ng buhay natin. SIguro ito yung way natin to say to each other na kakayanin natin ito together,” she added.

When asked for the message of their number, Teddy Corpuz explained: “It’s a touching message of coming back home. Actually ito na yun, we are coming back pakonti-konti. Yung mga nasanay sa atin na nanonood sa ABS-CBN, now it’s coming back. We are coming back strong.”

The “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya” Christmas Special comes after successive challenges that hounded ABS-CBN: its franchise denial by the Duterte administration, which caused the retrenchment of thousands of workers, on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

