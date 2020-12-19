‘MMK’: Kim Chiu stars in charming Christmas episode about togetherness

Kim Chiu stars in this episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” which reminds Filipinos about love and forgiveness ahead of Christmas. MMK

MANILA — Here’s a wonderful story of hope, love, and forgiveness — a perfect pleaser ahead of Christmas.

Kim Chiu stars in this episode of “Maalaala Mo Kaya” as Kristine, the oldest of five siblings forced to live apart after falling on hard times. Her only wish is for them to be reunited, a promise she made with her late cancer-stricken mother, and one she had hoped to achieve as payback to their neglectful dad.

She finds this near impossible though, as saving up money for tickets to bring them home and at the same time paying for their education proved to be too difficult of a dream. This leads to her siblings getting part-time jobs, creating this feel-good air of togetherness, which was what the show wanted to emphasize ahead of Christmas, besides forgiveness, as seen in the way Kristine reconciles with his father in the end, believing that people can change if given the chance.

The overall message is simple: do not take for granted the time you have with your family and loved ones, especially in this pandemic-ridden world.

So true what Toto said. It is only in forgiving can there be room for happiness in the heart. This is a very heavy but touching scene. 😭😭😭 #MMKPangakoNgPasko @prinsesachinita pic.twitter.com/bQpa1KOGOm — tropang_kimuy official (@tku_official) December 19, 2020

A very touching father-daughter reconciliation. Not easy to do. But a good lesson to bear on mind. #MMKPangakoNgPasko @prinsesachinita 👏👏💯😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sxDJmsrqF6 — tropang_kimuy official (@tku_official) December 19, 2020

This story reminds the true essence of family and christmas! Congratulations @prinsesachinita you nailed it! 👏👏👏#MMKPangakoNgPasko pic.twitter.com/ykxIpOki23 — LIZETTE (@Liezel2014) December 19, 2020

Congratulations @prinsesachinita Krystin's story reminds us the true essence of Christmas, Love and Forgiveness. You touched and warmed so many hearts. We're proud of you always! #MMKPangakoNgPasko pic.twitter.com/KQMsqxBAx3 — KimXi Official (@teamkimxi) December 19, 2020

The cast for the episode includes Majoy Apostol, Celine Lim, Anthony Jennings, and Bea Clark.

You can check out the recap of the episode in the five videos below, or on the iWant-TFC app.

