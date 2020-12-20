'General's Daughter' stars thankful for Gawad Tanglaw recognitions

MANILA – The stars of “The General’s Daughter” were all elated by the recognition they received at the 18th Gawad Tanglaw which was held virtually on Sunday.

Maricel Soriano, Janice De Belen, Eula Valdez and Angel Locsin were co-winners in the Best Actress in a Drama Series category, while Arjo Atayde won Best Actor in a Drama Series for the role he played in the same program.

“Si Eli ay isa sa mga paborito kong karakter na gawa sa telebisyon. Without the team, without direk Manny, Angel, Nay Maricel, the rest of the cast, production, staff, hindi ito magiging possible,” said Atayde.

“I’ve always believed that whatever I do, my type of art has always asked for teamwork. I dedicate this to the team. It’s been quite some time since I did Eli but still you guys recognized us, me for this. Maraming maraming salamat po. It’s such an honor coming from all of you,” he added.

Meanwhile, Soriano, Valdez, De Belen and Locsin were united in expressing their sincerest gratitude to everyone making up Gawad Tanglaw as well as ABS-CBN, Dreamscape and the staff and crew of “The General’s Daughter.”

“Isang malaking karangalan ang makasama sa pagkapanalo ang magagaling na kasamahan ko sa General’s Daughter, sila Miss Maricel Soriano, Janice de Belen at Angel Locsin. Maraming salamat Gawad Tanglaw,” Valdez said.

“Gusto ko rin pong pasalamatan ang tinuturing kong eskwelahan dito sa industriyang ito, ang ABS-CBN, ang Dreamscape. Tinuturing ko kayong eskwelahan ko dito mula pa noon. Sa mga binibigay niyong roles sa akin, patuloy po akong nag-aaral at natututo sa pinili kong karera.,” she added.

Valdez, in particular, said the recognition is heartwarming considering it’s been months since “The General’s Daughter” concluded.

As for De Belen, she noted the guidance they all got from their directors.

“Thank you for the guidance and help kasi dito sa show na ito, we collaborated on the work that we did. It was a breeze. It was fun to do. To my co-winners, Angel, Eula and Ate Maria, congratulations sa ating tatlo,” she said.

ABS-CBN won big at the 18th Gawad Tanglaw garnering over 40 distinctions, including Best TV Station, for the news and entertainment it has provided Filipinos in the previous year.

ABS-CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak was also awarded with the Gawad Natatanging Filipino sa Pamamahalang Broadcast Media (Telebisyon at Radyo), while Locsin and Enchong Dee were recipients of the Gawad Tanglaw para sa Sining ng Sangkatauhan and Gawad Natatanging Kabataang Filipino para sa Sining at Kultura, respectively.



ABS-CBN Integrated News was a big winner with flagship newscast "TV Patrol" (including “TV Patrol Weekend”) winning Best News Program while "Heroes in the Hot Zone" and ANC’s “Beyond Politics” took home Best TV Documentary and Best Public Affairs Show, respectively.



ANC's Christian Esguerra was also named Best News Presenter for “Matters of Fact,” while veteran journalists Doris Bigornia, Alvin Elchico, and Jorge Cariño were each given the Jury Award for Excellence in Philippine Media Reportage. Christian also received the Jury Award for Excellence in Broadcasting for Television, alongside former “Market Edge” and “The Boss” anchor Cathy Yang, and “Headstart” anchor Karen Davila.



Meanwhile, Gawad Tanglaw recognized both "Sports U" and "Game Time" as Best Sports Program with hosts Dyan Castillejo and Migs Bustos also sharing the Best Sports Program Host trophy. Martin Nievera also won Best Talk Show host for his ANC program "LSS: The Martin Nievera Show" alongside Boy Abunda for “Tonight With Boy Abunda.”



For radio, DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 was hailed as the Best AM Station while “Pasada sa TeleRadyo” anchor Peter Musngi and erstwhile “Failon Ngayon” anchor Ted Failon were recipients of the Gawad Dr. Debbie F. Dianco Para Sa Sining ng Komunikasyon.



In entertainment, "ASAP Natin 'To" got the nod as Best Variety Show, “MMK” won Best Drama Anthology, and "Pamilya Ko" notched this year's Best Drama Series award. Irma Adlawan's moving performance in the "Passport" episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya" also won her Best Actress in a Single Performance.

For lifestyle, Metro Channel's "Pia's Postcards" won as Best Travel Show, with former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach securing the Best Travel Show Host distinction. Similarly, ANC’s “Cityscape” was named Best Lifestyle Show while its host Marie Lozano got Best Lifestyle Show host. Metro Channel’s “Casa Daza” was recognized too, with a Jury Award for Excellence in Culinary Arts in Philippine Television.



Gawad Tanglaw also presented the Jury Award for Arts and Sciences in Philippine Television (Posthumous) to the late Gina Lopez for her role in the creation of classic ETV shows "Hiraya Manawari," "Sine’skwela," and "MathTinik," the travel and environmental show "G Diaries," and Knowledge Channel. Documentary series “Dayaw,” which is hosted and conceptualized by Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda, was also honored with the Jury Award for Culture and Arts in Philippine Television.



In the field of cinema, the winning streak of Star Cinema’s "Hello, Love, Goodbye" was extended anew as Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards both won a Jury Award for Film Acting, while their co-star Joross Gamboa accepted the Best Supporting Actor award. Kapamilya actor Carlo Aquino was also given a Jury Award for Film Acting for his role in Black Sheep's "Isa Pa With Feelings."