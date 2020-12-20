Gary V, Jona put own touch in 'O Come All Ye Faithful' duet

MANILA - Gary Valenciano and Jona teamed up to give new flavor to “O Come All Ye Faithful.”

Taking the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday, the two put their own touch to the popular Christmas song, giving it a more lively sound.

Towards the end of the number, all the other mainstays of the variety program went up on stage to complete the hair-raising performance.

The December 20 episode of “ASAP Natin To” aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.