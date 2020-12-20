Filipino-dubbed BL series 'SOTUS' now streaming on POPTV

MANILA – Filipino fans of the popular Thai BL series “SOTUS” now have another reason to celebrate.

Its Filipino-dubbed version is now available for streaming on the newest video-on-demand platform POPTV.

A fresh episode drops on the platform every Tuesday.

First released in 2016, "SOTUS: The Series" follows the story of Kongpob (Prachaya "Singto" Ruangroj), a college freshman who undergoes initiation rites and repeatedly clashes with the head hazer Arthit (Perawat "Krist" Sangpotirat). Soon, their animosity toward each other develops into romance.

A sequel premiered in late 2017, with Singto and Krist reprising their roles.

"SOTUS" was produced by GMMTV, the same Thai entertainment production company that created other popular BL shows such as "Dark Blue Kiss" and "2gether."

Aside from “SOTUS,” POPTV also currently streams “Dark Blue Kiss” starring Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom. This show follows the story of Pete and Kao and their struggles in keeping their relationship a secret from their family and friends.