Daniel Padilla serenades fans with 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'

MANILA – Daniel Padilla made his fans swoon during his solo performance at this year’s ABS-CBN Christmas Special.

The 25-year-old heartthrob showed off his soothing voice when he sang “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

The hymn was originally recorded by Michael Buble as part of his Christmas album and was first released in 2011.

Following Padilla’s number, JM de Guzman also serenaded Kapamilya viewers with his rendition of “Bring Me Love” by John Legend.

De Guzman was later joined on stage by Moira dela Torre and her husband Jason Hernandez.

Titled “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya,” the ABS-CBN Christmas special comes after successive challenges that hounded ABS-CBN: its franchise denial by the Duterte administration, which caused the retrenchment of thousands of workers, on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which featured holiday-themed performances from Kapamilya artists, streamed live on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and iWant TFC.