Bamboo sings Michael Buble's 'It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas'

MANILA – Bamboo stole the hearts of his fans when he channeled his inner Michael Buble on Sunday.

As part of the ABS-CBN Christmas Special titled “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya,” Bamboo joined his fellow Kapamilya stars in spreading the Yuletide cheer.

For his number, the “Voice of the Philippines” coach performed Buble’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”

Watch more in iWantTFC

The ABS-CBN Christmas special comes after successive challenges that hounded ABS-CBN: its franchise denial by the Duterte administration, which caused the retrenchment of thousands of workers, on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which featured holiday-themed performances from Kapamilya artists, streamed live on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and iWant TFC.