'Aswang', 'Babae at Baril' win big in 2020 FAMAS awards

"Aswang", a documentary on the Duterte administration's war on drugs, was named Best Picture at the FAMAS Digital 2020. Photo from Aswang's official Facebook page.

MANILA - Documentary film "Aswang" and action flick "Babae at Baril" bagged the most awards at the FAMAS Digital 2020 awards night Sunday.

Directed by Alyx Arumpac, "Aswang", which centers on the Duterte administration's war on drugs, bagged the awards for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Picture and Best Documentary Feature.

Rae Red's "Babae at Baril", on the other hand, bagged the awards for Best Production Design, Best Cinematography (tied with "Aswang"), Best Film Scoring, Best Editing and Best Actress.

Janine Gutierrez was named best actress for her performance in "Babae at Baril", while Elijah Canlas and Kristoffer King were both named best actor for their performances in "Kalel, 15" and "Verdict", respectively.

Here is the full list of winners:

Best Production Design: Eero Yves Francisco (Babae at Baril)

Best Screenplay: Glenn Barit (Cleaners)

Best Cinematography: Alyx Arumpac and Tanya Haurylchyk (Aswang) and Tey Clamor (Babae at Baril)

Best Scoring: Immanuel Verona (Babae at Baril)

Best Sound: Jet Leyco and Brian Gonzales (For My Alien Friend)

Best Editing: Fatima Bianchi and Anne Fabini (Aswang)

Best Short Film: Tokwifi (Carla Ocampo)

Best Documentary: Aswang (Alyx Arumpac)

Best Supporting Actress: Dolly De Leon (Verdict)

Best Supporting Actor: Ricky Davao (Fuccbois)

Best Actor: Elijah Canlas (Kalel, 15) and Kristoffer King (Verdict)

Best Actress: Janine Gutierrez (Babae at Baril)

Best Achievement in Direction: Raymund Ribay Gutierrez (Verdict)

Best Picture: Aswang