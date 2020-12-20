'ASAP' stars inspire with 'Imagine' performance

MANILA – With the aim of inspiring viewers amid this pandemic, Kapamilya stars joined forces on Sunday to sing John Lennon’s timeless tune “Imagine.”

Among those who took the “ASAP Natin To” stage to perform the song were Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Regine Velasquez and Gary Valenciano.

They were later joined by Jason Dy, Jed Madela, Nyoy Volante, Elha Nympha, Angeline Quinto, Jona, Kyla and Klarisse de Guzman.

Lennon released “Imagine” as part of his album with the same title in 1971. Going by its lyrics, the song is about imagining a world without any divisions among people.

The December 20 episode of “ASAP Natin To” aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.