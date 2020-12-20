Andi Eigenmann finally engaged to Philmar Alipayo

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann is closing 2020 with another significant milestone in her life.

On Sunday, the actress shared that she is now engaged to her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo.

Sharing a photo of them on Instagram while she shows off her ring, Eigenmann wrote: “I never thought about how my engagement would go because quite honestly, I didn’t think I’d have one.”

While saying she would have been okay even if he did not have one, Eigenmann shared that it actually happened and in the way she wanted it and so much more.

Describing how Alipayo proposed, Eigenmann said: “Nothing grand. Unprompted, simple and oh so sincere. That’s us. That’s him. That is how I want the rest of my life to be.”

Following their engagement, Eigenmann said she is over the moon and is stoked to be spending the rest of her life with Alipayo.

Eigenmann and Alipayo have a baby daughter named Lilo. They are set to welcome their son in the near future.

Aside from Lilo and their second born, Eigenmann has an elder daughter, nine-year old Ellie, from her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC