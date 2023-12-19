Ohm Pawat to return to PH as solo act on Jan. 27, 2024

Photo from Wilbros Live's X account.

MANILA — Thai actor Ohm Pawat is set to return to the Philippines as a solo act next year, Wilbros Live revealed Tuesday.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Wilbros Live said that Ohm's fan meeting will be held on January 27, 6 p.m. at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier.

Ticket prices range from P6,300 to P12,500 and selling of tickets will begin on December 23, 12:00 noon.

Ohm has been in the boys' love scene with his popular series "He's Coming To Me" together with Singto Prachaya. He is also known for his BL series "Bad Buddy" with Nanon Korapat.

He previously visited the Philippines with Nanon for a fan meeting last January 21, 2023.

"He's Coming To Me" and "Bad Buddy" are both available on iWantTFC.

