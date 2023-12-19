MMFF entry 'Family of Two' holds star-studded premiere

MANILA -- Not only did Megastar Sharon Cuneta’s family show up to support her in the red carpet premiere of her latest big screen project, “Family of Two,” her “Ang Probinsyano” cast-mates also came in full force Sunday night at Trinoma Cinema.

Cuneta’s husband, former senator Francis Pangilinan, as well as her youngest daughter, Miel, were in attendance to support the film.

Screenwriter Mel Mendoza del Rosario and and director Nuel Crisostomo Naval entered the cinema together, followed by the cast of the dramatic film -- Jackielou Blanco, Miles Ocampo, Pepe Herrera and Olive Isidro.

Lead stars Cuneta and Alden Richards entered together, much to the delight of the huge crowd awaiting them at the cinema lobby.

The star-studded premiere saw “Ang Probinsyano” stars Coco Martin, John Arcilla, Ara Mina (who came with her husband Dave Almarinez) and John Estrada.

Also present were Ogie Alcasid, Bayani Agbayani, director Joel Lamangan, MTRCB chair Lala Sotto, Malou Santos, Jessica Soho, and showbiz couple Nonie Buencamino and Shamaine Centenera.

“Family of Two” is one of the 10 official entries in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) that starts December 25.