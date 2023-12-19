Martin Nievera, Pops Fernandez are now grandparents

OPM veterans Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez are now grandparents.

In an Instagram post, Fernandez showed snaps of her son Robin Nievera's child Phineas with partner Mian Acoba.

"Meet Baby Phineas," Fernandez said in the caption as she congratulated the couple.

The elder Nievera also posted snaps of his grandkid and said: "My baby has a baby."

Fernandez earlier expressed her excitement to be a grandmother.

“Call me Lolli-Pops,” Fernandez earlier told ABS-CBN when she signed a new contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA). “Martin has yet to think on how he will be called.

“I’m excited and we have announced it on my vlog and on Instagram that we are expecting to be a lolli and lolo,” Fernandez added. “Kuya [Robin] and his girlfriend will bring the new addition to our family.

“That’s going to happen either latter part of this year or early 2024. We did a gender reveal. It will be a boy. Gusto ko sana girl, but a baby is a baby and as long as he is healthy, he is such a blessing. We can’t wait to meet our new baby boy.

“They said it’s exciting to take care of your apo. I can’t wait to experience that. When we got tired, return to sender lang. But I think I will be a spoiler. If it’s a girl, I already planned that we will go twinning. But even if he’s a boy, it won’t stop me. Whatever color I wear, it will be his color, too.”

RELATED VIDEO: