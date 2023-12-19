Jose Mari Chan is PH's top holiday artist on Spotify

Jose Mari Chan. File

MANILA -- Spotify has revealed the trending holiday music in the Philippines this year, and Jose Mari Chan is the country's top artist in the said category.

The Filipino singer-entrepreneur surpassed the likes of pop superstar Ariana Grande, who ranked second among users of the streaming service in the Philippines. Mariah Carey and Michael Buble ranked third and fourth, respectively.

While he is the top holiday artist in the country, Chan's hit song "Christmas in our Hearts" is not the number one Christmas track among Filipinos on Spotify this year. It placed fourth after Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Grande's "Santa Tell Me," and "Last Christmas" by Wham!, with Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" completing the Top 5.

In a statement, Spotify said it observed a 1,400% spike in holiday playlist creation by listeners from across the globe since the start of November. In the Philippines, the streaming platform has come up with festive playlists like "Paskong Pinoy," "Christmas Hits," "Christmas Classics," "Country Christmas," "New Music Holiday," and "Snow Globe."

Check out Spotify's other holiday findings for 2023 below:

- Global top holiday artists for 2023: Michael Buble, Mariah Carey, Bing Crosby, Ariana Grande, Frank Sinatra

- Global top holiday songs of 2023: "All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey, "Last Christmas" by Wham!, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee, "Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms, "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande

- Most-streamed Christmas album of all time: "Christmas" by Michael Buble