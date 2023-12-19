Jake Cuenca pays tribute to Ronaldo Valdez

MANILA — Actor Jake Cuenca paid tribute to veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez after news broke about his passing over the weekend.

Valdez died at the age of 77.

"To one the greatest actors to have ever done it. You are the man, Tito Ronaldo, thank you for inspiring so many actors you've worked with thank you for touching so many lives including mine," Cuenca said.

"You will be missed, Ronaldo Valdez, rest in peace. Goodbye, my old friend," he added.

Cuenca shared how Valdezmade work easy during their shoots when they worked together on the series "Ikaw Lamang" and "Los Bastardos."

"I will never forget everything I have learned from you all our great memories together in 'Ikaw Lamang' and 'Los Bastardos' but one thing I will always keep with me for the rest of my life is how you showed me that acting should always be fun," he said.

"No matter how difficult the scenes were you always made it fun and with a smile on your face and you never failed to tell me or any actor how good they were in the scene that meant the world to actors like me coming from their idol like you."

Cuenca also shared a snap of Valdez's wake.

