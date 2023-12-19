EXO’s Chanyeol hopes to release solo album

EXO’s Chaneyol. Photo courtesy of Penshoppe

MANILA — It has been a fruitful year for Chanyeol but the K-pop star believes he has yet to show everything that he can offer as an artist, fueling his desire to put out a solo album.

“I actually have done a lot of projects and I actually have different projects in the future as well, but I think I haven’t shown myself as a solo artist a lot so I would like to release a solo album if I could," Chanyeol, best known as a member of the boy band EXO, said at a press conference for a recent fan meeting in Manila.

The fan meet, organized by a local clothing brand that Chanyeol endorses, marked the 31-year-old artist’s third visit to the country this year. The first took place in May for the Manila leg of sub-unit EXO-SC’s “Back to Back” concert tour, followed by a fan meeting mounted by a local cosmetics brand last October.

Chanyeol said he always looks forward to visiting the Philippines because of his fans.

“Of course, the thing that makes me excited to come back here is the EXO-Ls. They make me very happy whenever I visit here,” he said, using the collective name of EXO’s fan group.

“Filipino EXO-Ls are very passionate and energetic,” he added.

Looking back on the EXO-SC concert, Chanyeol said he felt invigorated at the Filipino audience’s enthusiastic reactions to his performances with bandmate Sehun.

“The thing that I was surprised with when I did a fan concert here with Sehun is that you guys sing along with the songs very well and you guys really enjoy the concert, so I was really energized looking at you guys,” Chanyeol said.

“Whenever I perform in front of you, it’s not like I’m just showcasing [myself] to you but I’m actually enjoying the moment with you guys. Whenever I actually feel that, I’d like to come back here more often and enjoy more time with you guys,” he said.

Apart from his solo activities and tour with Sehun, Chanyeol’s busy year also saw him participate in EXO’s seventh album “Exist,” which marked the group’s first release in over two years.

In October, Chanyeol also dropped a solo single titled “Good Enough,” a laidback synth-pop track that offers a comforting message to people chasing their dreams.

At the press conference, Chanyeol shared that “Good Enough” was inspired by his observations of people and TV dramas.

“Though there were inspirations from dramas, I was also able to get inspirations from people around me, how they’re doing, what people do when I visit different places,” he explained.

Chanyeol has only released singles, and soundtracks for TV dramas and films. As he hopes to put out more of his own music, he shared: “My wish is that my music would give you energy and hope.”

“But also I’d like to wish that my music is something that could be easy to sing with and enjoy,” he said.

