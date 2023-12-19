Screenshot from ABS-CBN Star Cinema's YouTube channel.

MANILA — The family drama movie "Seven Sundays" is the only project Dingdong Dantes had the pleasure of working with the late great Ronaldo Valdez. That is the reason why he will forever cherish this movie.

"Super precious ng ‘Seven Sundays’. 'Yung memory ko dun, of working with him, is something that I will cherish forever," he said.

Particularly, Dantes pointed out how Valdez would never run out of energy even after taking heavy scenes, one after the other. Despite the heavy material, Valdez was always there to cheer up everyone, including the people behind the camera.

"Minsan pagod na ang lahat, pero siya hindi pa siya pagod kaka-share ng chika, ng good vibes ng lahat," he

Dantes would also be surprised while acting alongside Valdez, that the veteran award-winning actor is already acting.

"Napakanatural niyang artista. Hindi mo alam na umaarte siya, pero hindi mo alam ginagampanan na pala niya 'yung character niya pero sobrang swabe," he said.

The actor added that he would always keep with him how energetic, vibrant and cheerful Ronaldo was throughout the time they worked together.

"Seven Sundays" was released 2017 by Star Cinema.

