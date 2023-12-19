Demi Lovato is now engaged to Jordan Lutes

American pop star Demi Lovato announced Monday her engagement to Canadian singer Jordan Lutes.

In an Instagram post, Lovato posed with Lutes and her ring noting how excited she is to be with her partner.

"I’m still speechless ... last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic," Lovato said in the caption.

"My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you.. every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you baby," she added.

Lovato and Lutes made their relationship public last year. They collaborated on Lovato's latest album.

RELATED VIDEO: