Andrea Brillantes hopes for 'healing, growth' in 2024

Photo from Andrea Brillantes' Instagram account.

MANILA — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes is hoping for healing and growth for the upcoming new year.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ABS-CBN Christmas Special, the "Senior High" star said she will be spending the holidays with her family.

"I'm going to wrap it (2023) by spending time with my family. 'Di pa ako nakakapag-spend ng time sa kanila kasi I've been busy with work and sa iba na kasi ako nakatira," Brillantes told reporters.

"Masaya naman na po kasi ako kasi healthy family ko, maayos naman kami. Siguro Christmas wish ko na lang, matuto nang mag-drive," she added.

Brillantes also wished to have a "fresh" start in 2024.

"I'm wrapping it up, masaya and alam mo 'yun, lahat ng natutunan ko dadalhin ko sa 2024. Bubuksan ko 'yung 2024 na fresh, bago," she said.

"Hindi na kasi ako masyadong nag-e-expect. Basta growth lang, healing, mas maging maayos lang."

RELATED VIDEO: