Sofia Andres reveals she can see people's auras

MANILA -- Actress Sofia Andres revealed that she can see people's auras.

On Instagram, Andres opened up about her "special gift."

"This coming 2023. I’m all for loving myself more and know what I deserve. I’m a #1 believer of ENERGY since I was a little kid. It’s both blessing and a curse. I honestly can read people, I can see their auras, their colors. I know that some of you will find these things weird. But I’m not afraid anymore," Andres shared.

"I have been studying this gift for years and it really helps with my anxiety. I have always known that I’m different. I’m extra sensitive, selective and misunderstood," she said.

"I'm excited for 2023 to come & Happy Holidays! Protect your peace."

In 2018, Andres opened up about her mental health, revealing on social media that she is suffering from anxiety.

Currently, Andres is part of ABS-CBN's hit series "The Iron Heart."

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC



