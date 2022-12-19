SB19 'eternally grateful' to fans for WYAT tour

MANILA -- P-pop supergroup SB19 took to social media to express their gratitude for the success of their "Where You At (WYAT)" world tour.



The group addressed their fans in a message posted on Instagram after their homecoming concert held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday night.

"And that's a wrap! WYAT? At our last stop, home. We've come a long way for this tour, and we are eternally grateful to be in this journey with you, A'TIN! Hanggang sa muli! Sabay-sabay ulit tayo sa pagtatag!" the group shared.

In a recent interview, the group stressed the importance of showcasing Filipino talent on global stage.

Composed of Pablo, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin, SB19 debuted four years ago. They're behind the hits "What?", "MAPA," "Mana," "Alab", and many more.

Just last week, SB19 trended on social microblogging site Twitter as they released their latest single "Nyebe" ahead of their Araneta concert.

