Photo from ABS-CBN's Facebook page.

MANILA — Kapamilya leading ladies sizzled Sunday during the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2022.

Leading the set were Jane De Leon, Janella Salvador, Dimples Romana, Janine Gutierrez, Andrea Brillantes, Julia Montes, Belle Mariano, and Kathryn Bernardo.

They were also joined by Sue Ramirez, Jane Oineza, Charlie Dizon, Kim Chiu, Maymay Entrata, and many more.

Martin Nievera serenaded the ladies with Latin hits such as "Sway", "Save The Last Dance", "Señorita", and "Smooth".

The ladies also took a snap with ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez and president and CEO Carlo Katigbak.

The ABS-CBN Christmas Special is directed by John Prats and divided into two parts.

The show is aired at Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, and TV5.

RELATED VIDEO: