FIRST LOOK: 'Teen Clash' starring Jayda, Aljon, Markus

MANILA — ABS-CBN has released the first glimpse of “Teen Clash,” its adaptation of the popular Wattpad novel, starring Jayda Avanzado, Aljon Mendoza, and Markus Paterson.

A teaser of the Black Sheep production was shown Sunday during the televised Christmas special of ABS-CBN.

It was included in an omnibus trailer of Kapamilya titles to look forward to in 2023. (See the 8:10 mark of the video below.)

“Ang well-loved online novel, isa nang iWantTFC teen series. Ito ang programang magbibigay ligaya at kilig,” the teaser said, referring to its streaming platform.

Based on the book by Ilyn Anne Danganan, the school-set “Teen Clash” will feature Paterson as Jude, Avanzado as Zoe, and Mendoza as Ice.

The limited series will also star Zach Castañeda as Xander, Kobie Brown as Josh, Ralph Malibunas as Ken, Bianca de Vera as Yannie, Gail Banawis as Ayumi, Fana as Sab, Andrea Abaya as Mandy, and Luka Alford as Lloyd.

“Teen Clash” is helmed by Gino M. Santos, the director behind the movies “Love Me Tomorrow” and “Ex with Benefits,” among others.

Black Sheep’s adaptation of “Teen Clash” follows the massive success of another ABS-CBN series based on a Wattpad novel, “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

