MANILA -- Canadian pop star Carly Rae Jepsen is coming back to Manila as she is set play a full headlining set at "Wanderland: The Comeback" next year.



On Monday, Wanderland Music & Arts Festival officially announced Jepsen as a headliner for the festival happening on March 4 and 5, 2023.

Jepsen will join Phoenix, Sunset Rollercoaster, Men I Trust, No Rome, Stephen Day, Balming Tiger, George, Blaster and The Celestial Klowns, Leo Wang , August Wahh and The Sundown, and many more in the music event.

Wanderland’s co-presenters, GCash and foodpanda, are offering an exclusive 15% discount on Regular and Star Wanderer tickets for their users and subscribers. The promo will run from December 19 until January 12, 2023 or until supplies last.



Just recently, Jepsen released a Broadway-inspired music video for her latest single "Surrender My Heart,"

She started her music career in 2007 by joining the fifth Canadian Idol where she placed third. A year later, she released her folk-influenced debut studio album, "Tug of War."

She rose to fame in 2012 with her massive hit "Call Me Maybe" and later on signed with School Boy Records and Interscope Records for her second studio album, "Kiss."

She also released the albums "Emotion" in 2015, "Dedicated" in 2019, and "Dedicated Side B" in 2020.

Jepsen last performed for her Filipino fans in 2019.